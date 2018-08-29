This Tri-Cities rapper sold out the Uptown Theatre. Now he’s winning music video awards

A popular Richland rapper is celebrating another milestone in an already banner year.
The video for Kyle “Karma” Schmoetzer’s song “Sugar” has been named Best Music Video by the Oregon Independent Film Festival, the 23-year-old announced this week.
“It’s mind-blowing. We’re really happy. We’re really excited about it,” Karma said.
“Sugar” is a meditation on temptation, and the music video is stunning and imaginative.
Richland native Justin Frick is the mastermind. The 26-year-old, who’s made a name for himself as one of the region’s most in-demand directors, said the win means a lot.
“I think this is a cool little sign that we’re doing the right thing and we’re heading in the right direction. It’s nice after all the work we’re constantly doing to have one quick breather and look at an accomplishment, and then keep going,” Frick said.
Jon Timchalk, known as As-Is, produced “Sugar” and helped with the music video.
Arta Marie and Gabriel Powers provided art direction.
Karma released the video for “Sugar” earlier this year.
In it, he sings and raps while buried in actual sugar — Frick and the crew used 250 pounds of the sweet stuff in the shoot. The video also features other arresting visuals, from glitter-painted people to scenes shot at The Spudnut Shop.
“Sugar” is the title song off Karma’s latest EP.
After it dropped, he headed out on a successful West Coast tour, then came home and headlined one of the Tri-Cities’ most talked about concerts in recent memory.
The show was a sell-out, drawing more than 600 people to the Uptown Theatre.
Karma is working on new music now; watch his social media under the handle @karmaknowz for the latest.
Frick also has more music videos shot, waiting for release.
And he, Karma and Timchalk are “working really hard on some new music and some new music videos,” said Frick, whose website is ajustinfricktake.com. “That’s always in motion.”
They’re thankful for all the love that’s been heaped on “Sugar.”
“We’re really grateful, at the end of the day. It’s really cool how the community has supported us,” Frick said. “We have all these people supporting, rooting us on.”
