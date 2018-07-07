This Richland rapper is coming home. It might be the last time — before he makes it big

Karma thought he might get a little homesick during his recent West Coast tour.
But, instead, the opposite happened for the 23-year-old Richland rapper.
"It was definitely a dream come true. I felt at home on the road," said Karma, whose given name is Kyle Schmoetzer. "It showed me that this is my life, at least for the next 20 years."
Even so, the rising star isn't forgetting his roots.
Fresh off the successful tour, Karma is planning a performance July 14 in his hometown — an all-ages, all-out party dubbed "Pineapple Island" at the Uptown Theatre.
Showtime is 8 p.m.
Karma will be joined by Aaron "Topp" Loving and David Patrick "MistaDC" Chaney, along with producer Jon Timchalk, who goes by As-Is, on DJ duty.
Travis "Civic" Rybarski, a musician and speaker, is coordinating the show.
It's a chance — perhaps the last chance — to see Karma locally before he breaks big, Rybarski said.
"This could be the last time to see him (in concert) as somebody who lives and makes music here. His stock is going straight up," Rybarski told the Herald.
Karma's recent tour took him to Oregon, California, Arizona and Utah, playing shows big and small.
He performed music off his acclaimed EP "Sugar," which was released earlier this year, plus gave sneak peeks of some new songs.
"We got great feedback at all the spots, thankfully. The crowds got super hyped," Karma said. "It was a really great time. It was a really humbling experience in that way," Karma said.
The 23-year-old grew moved to the Tri-Cities from Montana in high school.
He found hip-hop as a kid, and before long was making his own music. He's developed a lyrically nimble, sleek and innovative style — one that's earned him plenty of fans.
His video collaborations with filmmaker Justin Frick, a Richland native, have racked up thousands of views online, from "" target="_self">Come our Way" to "Sugar."
The Uptown show will be a good time, Karma said.
"It’s going to be a lot of friends coming together. It definitely feels special," he said.
While he's performed locally before, including opening for Lil' Wayne at the Toyota Center in Kennewick last year, "It’s the first time we’ve done a show on our own in the Tri-Cities," he said. "It’s really special that we’re doing it ourselves."
Prohibition Glass is sponsoring, with the pineapple theme in the company's honor.
Attendees are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts and bring beach gear.
And be ready to let loose.
"It should be a really fun night," Karma said.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door if still available.
The show is all-ages, with Emerald of Siam stocking a bar for those 21 and older.
For advance tickets, go to www.karmaknows.com and click on "Bio and Tours."
Karma is on Instagram and Twitter under the handle @karmaknowz.
