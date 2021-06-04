Readers' Choice

Businesses, events and groups have been picked by the community as the best of their categories for the 2021 People’s Choice. Included are restaurants, events, sports teams, bars, TV personalities and others.
Arts & Entertainment

2021 Best Annual Community Event: Water Follies

After taking a one-year hiatus as best annual community event, the Water Follies is back on top for 2021. That’s even despite the pandemic forcing the Water Follies board of directors to cancel the 2020 HAPO Columbia Cup.

2021 Best Golf Course: Canyon Lakes

Mike Lundgren, the general manager and an owner of Canyon Lakes Golf Course, never gets tired of seeing his course voted top Golf Course in the People’s Choice awards.

Eating & Drinking

2021 Best Bakery: Frost Me Sweet

A Food Network-featured grab-and-go bakery and patisserie, award-winning custom cakes, and a full-service restaurant previously featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives?” What more could you ask for?

2021 Best Cocktails: Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar

If you’re looking to unwind at the end of a strenuous and productive workday and you need the perfect cocktail to get the job done, look no further than our reader’s top choice for “Best Cocktails,” Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar.

2021 Best Family-Style Restaurant: Sterling’s Restaurant

It wasn’t an easy year for one of the Tri-Cities’ best-known local establishments. But after the lockdowns, controversies, allowances and finally openings, Sterling’s is back to looking more like its normal, festive self.

2021 Best Food Truck: El Fat Cat

For the past nine years, Felix Sanchez has been testing his creations on the palates of Tri-City diners. They must like what he’s serving at El Fat Cat Grill, because they keep coming back for more.

2021 Best Pizza: Brick House Pizza

Since 1998, Tim and Saundra Curet and crew have been serving up pizza, breadsticks, specialty sandwiches, wings, burgers, a fresh salad bar, local wines, and 21 on-tap brews.

2021 Best Sandwich Shop: Graze

Tri-Citians will find the best sandwiches in the area at Graze — A Place to Eat. House cured meats, fresh ingredients, and the loving touch of being homemade keeps it holding the gold.

2021 Best Seafood Restaurant: Anthony’s at Columbia Point

Anthony’s is part of a family of seafood restaurants in the Pacific Northwest with origins dating back to 1969 where it started in Bellevue, and it has mastered serving the best seafood available in the Pacific Northwest.

2021 Best Sunday Brunch: Just Joel’s

Eggs Benedict, omelets, and steak and eggs give the menu the look of a four-star restaurant. There also are salads, sandwiches and burgers to tempt the taste buds.

Local Favorites

2021 Best Radio Personality: Jen & Adam

Adam and Jen have done it again. The voices of local country station 94.9 The Wolf’s morning show, for four years Adam Lamberd and Jennifer Little have been mixing the daily playlist and setting the tone for the Tri-City commute.

2021 Best Sportscaster: Myck Miller

Miller — who has been at KEPR since April of 2019 — wins the Best Sportscaster award for the second consecutive year, and he thinks he knows why.

2021 Best Weathercaster: Mike McCabe

Mike McCabe has been living his dream job for the past 25 years. To win this title the second time in the last three years is just a bonus for him.

Services

2021 Best HVAC Company: Campbell & Company

The Pasco-local and family-owned Campbell & Company has done it once again, sweeping two People’s Choice categories — the other being Best Home Services & Home Repair — for the second year in a row.

2021 Best Appliance Store: Fred’s Appliance

Make it nine in a row as the favorite appliance store. Fred’s Appliance in Kennewick has “a little something for everybody” looking to upgrade a kitchen, replace a laundry set or outfit a home.

2021 Best Auto Service Center: Roy’s Garage

Jason Roy is known for his desire to help families with their cars, whatever shape they’re in. It’s a quality that’s kept Roy’s Garage in east Kennewick successful for seven years.

2021 Best Bank: Banner Bank

Banner Bank out of Walla Walla has been named one of the best banks in the United States. Forbes magazine even named it one of the best banks in the world.

2021 Best Car Wash: Bush Car Wash/Mister Car Wash

Bush Car Wash repeats at the Best Car Wash for 2021. The business — which was sold to Tucson, Arizona-based Mister Car Wash in 2020 — has seven location in the area where Tri-Citians can get a clean car.

2021 Best General Contractor: Tom Matheson

Tom Matheson started his painting business just before he met his wife in 1971. Their marriage hasn’t changed too much through the years, but Matheson said the business sure has.

2021 Best Dentist: Sean Simper

Simper is the main attraction at Southridge Dental, and he’s done enough to earn his first People’s Choice award as best dentist. But for Simper, his keys to success are no secret.

2021 Best Hair Stylist: Morgan Bowe

To say Morgan Bowe was shocked she was voted as the Best Hair Stylist for 2021 is an understatement but she couldn’t be happier or more humbled.

2021 Best Hospital / Healthcare Facility: Kadlec Regional Medical Center

When Kadlec opened its doors in 1944, the hospital was established to care for the Hanford area workers and their families. Today, Kadlec is the Tri-Cities’ only not-for-profit health system serving a population of more than 400,000 people in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon.

2021 Best Insurance Agent: Scott Smith

Smith has been a State Farm agent at his Kennewick location since 2011. And he’s no stranger to winning People’s Choice Awards, having won this category back in 2015, 2016 and 2020. And once again, he’s back on top

2021 Best Non-Profit Organization: Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue

People have a soft spot in their hearts for animals, making Mikey’s Chance the perfect choice for the top non-profit organization in the Tri-Cities for another year. But people know about Mikey’s Chance and the help it gives to dozens of dogs (and a few cats) each year.

2021 Best Pest Control: Senske

Many people think of yardwork — or Christmas lights — when you mention Senske Services. But the company has become well known for pest control, too.

2021 Best Spa: Nouveau Day Spa

A nine-time winner of the category, Nouveau has been the Tri-Cities’ top choice since People’s Choice began in 2013. Kris and Jenna Waltze have created a menu of luxurious treatments for women and men.

2021 Best Tire Shop: Les Schwab

Les Schwab’s tire company had modest beginnings in Prineville, Ore., under the name of OK Rubber Welders Tire Store. Within a couple of years, Schwab had opened three tire stores, and now Les Schwab Tire Center is a well-known name across the western United States.

2021 Best Used Auto Dealer: Archibald’s

“We at Archibald’s are thrilled to win this prestigious award and wish to thank those who voted for us. This title is a badge of honor and continually drives us to a higher standard,” said owner Danny Archibald.

2021 Best Men’s Clothing: Concept

When Concept owner Ernie Graff and his business partner Michael Epps expanded their clothing store in Columbia Center mall to include men’s clothing, they had no idea the outpouring of support they would receive from the Tri-Cities community.

2021 Best Women’s Clothing: Concept

When owner Ernie Graff and his business partner Michael Epps opened Concept in Columbia Center mall in 2016, they focused on providing a clothing store that could hone in on customer’s needs and bring a personalized shopping experience to the Tri-Cities community.

