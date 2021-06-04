2021 People’s Choice

Read Next

Porter’s Real Barbecue has been on a streak — for the fourth year in a row, it has been voted the best barbecue in the Tri-Cities. Offering fresh prime-grade meat that is slow cooked daily and cut to order, Porter’s offers an array of options for the customer looking for a quality meal that will leave you licking your plate. Porter’s has its roots in a food truck, where brothers Porter and Reed Kinney began serving their meats. After five years, they turned the eatery into a brick-and-mortar store.

They added a third location in Pasco on Sandifur Parkway in November of 2019. The menu features meats like prime grade beef brisket and sandwiches such as the Hogzilla. Not to be overlooked are sides like fresh dill pickles and gouda mac and cheese.