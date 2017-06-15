Luis Asuncion
Luis Asuncion Sarah Gordon Tri-City Herald
Luis Asuncion Sarah Gordon Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Dust Devils

June 15, 2017 10:22 PM

Asuncion’s homer fuels Dust Devils’ comeback win in season opener

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

KEIZER, Ore.

Luis Asuncion sparked a six-run eighth inning with a solo homer to help the Tri-City Dust Devils rally for a 10-4 comeback win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes in the season-opener for the Northwest League foes.

Asuncion — who went 3-for-5 and also doubled and stole a stolen base — hit just one home run in his 199 at-bats with the Dust Devils last season.

Josh_Magee
Josh Magee
Sarah Gordon Tri-City Herald

Josh Magee drove in four of the Dust Devils’ runs with a double and a triple. The San Diego Padres’ fifth-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft had just three extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in 166 at-bats for the Dust Devils last season.

After Ryan Kirby hit an RBI double off Tri-City starter Emmanuel Ramirez, then scored on a wild pitch to put the Volcanoes up 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Dust Devils answered with their first run in the seventh on a single by Justin Lopez that drove in Boomer White.

Asuncion’s one-out dinger pulled the Dust Devils within a run in the eighth, then White tied it with a double to right that plated Tre Carter. Magee added insurance with a two-run double, and Lopez and Kelvin Melean picked up RBIs as well to give Tri-City a 7-3 advantage that would never be relinquished.

Austin Smith (1-0), a second-round selection in the 2015 draft, gave up two hits over 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to get the win. Ramirez, getting the Opening Day start for the Dust Devils for the second straight season, gave up three runs on six hits and struck out five over 5 2/3 innings.

MOREJON TO MAKE FIRST START

morejon
Adrian Morejon
Tri-City Dust Devils Tri-City Herald

Eighteen-year-old lefty Adrian Morejon — the No. 91 prospect in all of baseball who the Padres signed for $11 million last year — is slated to start for the Dust Devils tomorrow in his professional debut.

Salem-Keizer will give the rock to Jose Marte, 20, a hard-throwing right-hander who limited opponents to a .182 batting average and posted a 1.89 ERA in five starts in the Dominican Summer League last season.

First pitch for Game 2 of the season-opening, five-game series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Friday.

Here are the projected starting matchups for the rest of the series, with the Dust Devils’ starters listed first:

Saturday (6:35 p.m.): RHP Will Stillman vs. LHP Sidney Duprey

Sunday (5:05 p.m.): RHP Henry Henry vs. LHP Alex Bostic

Monday (5:05 p.m.): LHP Osvaldo Hernandez vs. RHP Alejandro De La Rosa

Dust Devils 10, Volcanoes 4

Dust Devils

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Lopez 2b

5

0

2

2

0

2

.400

Melean 3b

5

0

1

1

0

0

.200

Almanzar ss

5

0

1

0

0

0

.200

Asuncion rf

5

2

3

1

0

0

.600

Carter cf

4

1

1

0

1

3

.250

Bean c

5

2

2

1

0

0

.400

White dh

5

3

2

1

0

1

.400

Aragon 1b

4

1

1

0

1

1

.250

Magee lf

5

1

2

4

0

1

.400

Totals

43

10

15

10

2

8

Salem-Keizer

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg

Ziegler cf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.000

K.Rivera 2b

5

0

1

0

0

1

.200

Manwaring c

3

1

0

0

0

2

.000

Kirby 1b

3

2

1

1

1

0

.333

R.Medrano lf

4

1

2

0

0

0

.500

M.Geraldo ss

2

0

2

1

1

0

1.000

J.Rodriguez rf

4

0

2

1

0

0

.500

G.Cabrera dh

4

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Murray 3b

4

0

2

0

0

1

.500

Totals

33

4

10

3

2

7

Dust Devils

000

000

163

10

15

0

Salem-Keizer

010

002

010

4

10

3

E–Murray 3 (3). LOB–Dust Devils 9; Salem-Keizer 7. 2B–White (1); R.Medrano (1). 3B–Magee (1); K.Rivera (1). HR–Asuncion (1) off Pino. RBIs–Lopez 2 (2); Asuncion (1); White (1); Magee 4 (4); Melean (1); Bean (1); J.Rodriguez (1); Kirby (1); M.Geraldo (1). SB–Asuncion (1) 2B; M.Geraldo 2 (2) 2B. CS–Murray (1) 2B. S–M.Geraldo; Ziegler. RISP–Dust Devils 6-for-18; Salem-Keizer 2-for-11. Runners left in scoring position–Asuncion; Almanzar; White; Bean; Melean; Lopez; Kirby; Murray; J.Rodriguez; G.Cabrera 2; Manwaring.

Dust Devils

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

E.Ramirez

5 2/3

6

3

3

1

5

4.76

Smith W,1-0

1 1/3

2

0

0

0

1

0.00

Zimmerman

1

2

1

1

1

1

9.00

Miller

1

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

Salem-Keizer

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Stet.Woods

6

3

0

0

1

5

0.00

Webb H,1

1

2

1

1

0

2

9.00

Pino L,0-1

 1/3

5

6

6

1

0

162.00

Timmins

1 2/3

5

3

3

0

1

16.20

GS–E.Ramirez 56; Stet.Woods 73. HBP–Lopez (Stet.Woods); Manwaring (E.Ramirez). WP–E.Ramirez; Webb; Timmins. IBB–Aragon (Pino). Inherited runners-scored–Smith 1-0; Timmins 2-2.

T–2:52 (:25 delay). A–1,542.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hogs and Dogs in West Richland

Hogs and Dogs in West Richland 0:53

Hogs and Dogs in West Richland
Orchard principal says 0:44

Orchard principal says "Goodbye" as Richland students say "Hello, summer"
Richland doctor testifies at sentencing of former office manager 0:55

Richland doctor testifies at sentencing of former office manager

View More Video

Sports Videos