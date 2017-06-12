Dust Devils will open season with in-progress roster

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:56 Dust Devils ready to open season Pause 1:14 Good humor defines retiring "Lunch Lady" Sherry Roueché 1:07 'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88 1:54 Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer 2:01 Take a hike along Falls Creek Falls 0:45 Kennewick man takes part in UW graduation ceremony 54 years later 0:56 New spiritual store opens in Richland 0:51 First annual George and Pat Jones Community Service Day 0:43 Richland Regatta 2017 at Howard Amon Park 1:01 Bird’s eye view of epic adventure relay across Washington Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Tri-City Dust Devils players and coaches talk about the talent on this year's team as they look forward to opening the Northwest League season Thursday on the road against Salem-Keizer. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

Tri-City Dust Devils players and coaches talk about the talent on this year's team as they look forward to opening the Northwest League season Thursday on the road against Salem-Keizer. dbrennan@tricityherald.com