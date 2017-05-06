Mid-Columbia: All-MCC soccer final set as Kamiakin beats NC

Isaiah Arechiga had the Kamiakin High School boys soccer team’s second hat trick in as many games to lead the Braves to a 4-0 victory over North Central in the Mid-Columbia Conference/Greater Spokane League Class 3A semifinals Saturday at Joe Albi Stadium.
Lucas Scrimsher scored three for Kamiakin in its 9-0 win over Mt. Spokane Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
Kamiakin will face Kennewick — beat Southridge 3-0 — at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lampson Stadium in an all-MCC regional championship. MCC teams are 4-0 against GSL foes so far in the 3A playoffs.
It was a natural hat trick for Arechiga, a senior midfielder/forward, with his first goal coming in the 37th minute, followed by back-to-back scores in the 47th and 48th to put the Braves (9-9) up 3-0. Josh Ruff capped the scoring with a 73rd minute strike.
Jorge Munguia made three saves to get the shutout.
Scoring: K, Isaiah Arechiga 3G; Jaden Eder G. Saves: K, Jorge Munguia 3. NC, Sean Flanery 4; Josh Ruff 6.
Baseball
WALLA WALLA 9, HANFORD 8 (8): Scott Golden hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Blue Devils rallied from an 8-2 deficit to beat the Falcons in a 4A regional game at Murr Field.
Walla Walla advances to the title game May 13 against Gonzaga Prep, a 7-4 winner over Chiawana.
Hanford will play Ferris in a loser-out game Thursday, while Chiawana will host Mead in a loser out game at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Falcons took a 7-0 lead in the top of the second inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Brad Poletski.
The Blue Devils chipped away at Hanford’s lead, putting up five runs in the sixth inning to tie the score at 8-8.
Hanford
070
100
00
—
8
13
2
Walla Walla
000
215
01
—
9
10
3
Highlights: H, Brad Poletski 2B, 2 RBI; Dimitri Kennedy-Woody 2x3, RBI; AJ Wiegand 2x5, SB; Ryan Nix 5IP, 7H, 4R, 4BB; WW, Carter Davis 3x3, RBI; Scott Golden HR, 2R, RBI, SB;
GONZAGA PREP 7, CHIAWANA 4: Bristol McElroy doubled, homered and drove in three runs for the Riverhawks, who needed a scosche more offense in their MCC/GSL semifinal in Spokane.
Chiawana falls into the loser-out portion of the bracket and needs to win its next three games to earn the region’s second berth to state.
The Riverhawks outhit the Bullpups but gave back nine walks.
Chiawana
002
020
0
—
4
7
1
Gonzaga Pre
030
310
x
—
7
6
2
Highlights: C, Brayden Childs 2x4, 2B; Brayde Hirai 2B; Bristol McElroy 2x3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI.
FERRIS 8, PASCO 0: A pair of singles by Jacob Koenig-Smith and Bryan Edwards were all the offense the Bulldogs could muster in an MCC/GSL regional loser-out game in Spokane.
Ferris’ Nick Merkel was on top of his game on the mound, and Brock Bozett doubled and drove in three runs.
Pasco
000
000
0
—
0
2
2
Ferris
012
113
x
—
8
8
0
TRI-CITIES PREP 11-13, DAYTON 1-3: Trent Mercado threw five innings of four-hit ball, and Jared Hartwig smacked two doubles and drove in three runs to lead the Jaguars to the win in the first game of an EWAC doubleheader.
Jacob Amato and Colin Dickson each drove in a pair for Prep.
TCP continued to have its way in the second game, with Logan Mercado (4x4, 2 RBI, 3R) and Max Nelson (2x2, 3 RBI, 2R) providing more than enough support for Carter Ritala to go the distance on the mound.
OTHELLO 20-10, QUINCY 0-0: Dominique Martinez threw a no-hitter in the first game, and Cayleen Garza went 5-for-7 on the day with a home run and two doubles in the nightcap to lead the host Huskies to a CWAC doubleheader sweep.
Audisey Sauceda hit a grand slam in the first game and doubled in both contests, and Mariah Deleon homered in the second game.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 28-34, LYLE-WISHRAM 9-21: Katie Steele had the day of a lifetime for the Patriots, going 10-for-12 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 RBIs in the doubleheader. She also scored 10 runs.
Tiffany Calhoon (6x7, 2B, HR, 8 RBI, 5R) and Aleesha Torres (2 2B, 6 RBI) had big performances in the second game.
NWAC BASEBALL
CBC 10-4, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0-6: Evan Sather smacked three extra base hits and drove in five runs on the day, but the visiting Hawks fell in the nightcap to come away with a doubleheader split.
McKlane Elgin and Isaiah Hatch combined to go 5-for-5 out of the leadoff spot for CBC (32-11, 17-7) in the first game, and Hunter French twirled five innings of two-hit ball to spur the shutout.
Colton Walker scattered eight hits and a walk over eight innings, giving up three earned runs, to get the win for Blue Mountain (18-24, 9-15) in the second game. TJ Rea (Kennewick) led the Wolves on offense with two hits, two runs scored and two stolen bases.
Columbia Basin
070
100
2
—
10
13
1
Blue Mountain
000
000
0
—
0
3
1
Highlights: CBC, Isaiah Hatch 2x2, 2b, R, RBI; McKlane Elgin 3x3, R; Gabe Tolrud 2x5, 2b, R, RBI; Evan Sather 2x4, 2b, 3b, 2R, 2RBI, SB; Hunter French 5IP-2H-0R-2K-0BB; Wyatt Wentz 2IP-1H-0R-2K-1BB.
Columbia Basin
200
101
000
—
4
9
2
Blue Mountain
220
020
00x
—
6
7
1
Highlights: CBC, Ryan Sanders 2x3, 2b, BB, 2R; Sather 2b, 3RBI, R; Zeb Chamberlian 2x4, 2b; Gavin Baker 2.2IP-0H-0R-0BB; Austin Bergdahl 1IP-0H-0R-1K-2BB. BMCC, TJ Rea 2x4, BB, 2R, RBI, 2SB; Matt Palmer 2x4, 2b, 2R; Colton Walker 8IP-8H-4R-3ER-8K-1BB; Nathan Pena 1IP-1H-0R-1K-0BB.
NWAC SOFTBALL
NORTH IDAHO 12-14, CBC 0-4: The Hawks dropped a pair of East contests on the road. At 6-23 in league and 10-30 overall, CBC entertains Walla Walla on Wednesday before closing out the season next weekend at Spokane.
