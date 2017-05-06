Mid-Columbia: All-MCC soccer final set as Kamiakin beats NC

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Pasco celebrates Cinco de Mayo Pause 0:26 Trump to Australian PM: 'You have better health care than we do' 0:40 2 vehicle collision in Pasco on Thursday 1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 0:41 Chiawana tops Ferris in 4A regional baseball 0:11 VIDEO: Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police 1:03 West Benton Fire and Rescue puts out vehicle fire near Prosser 0:17 Scene of April 6 fatal accident in Richland 2:06 Southridge girls soccer wins regional title Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Lucas Scrimsher's hat trick leads the Kamiakin boys soccer team to a 9-0 win over Mt. Spokane in the 3A MCC-GSL playoffs. The Braves play North Central Saturday at Joe Albi Stadium. dbrennan@tricityherald.com