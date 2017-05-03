Scrimsher’s hat trick leads Kamiakin rout over Mt. Spokane

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:38 WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd Pause 1:10 Southridge prepares for upcoming 3A playoffs 1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment 0:14 Serious crash along I-82 near Benton City 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:26 Tri-City ducklings meet the world 2:02 Huskies QB Jake Browning discusses 41-3 win over Portland State 5:01 Surveillance video from Smithfield’s Chicken ’n Bar-B-Q police incident 1:07 Students push to stop distracted driving 2:03 'It's been very emotional' says David Harris of Smithfield's Chicken 'n Bar-B-Q about recent allegations Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Lucas Scrimsher's hat trick leads the Kamiakin boys soccer team to a 9-0 win over Mt. Spokane in the 3A MCC-GSL playoffs. The Braves play North Central Saturday at Joe Albi Stadium. dbrennan@tricityherald.com