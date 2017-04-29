Montero lifts Wa-Hi to shootout win over Kennewick

Juan Montero scored a goal in regulation and converted a PK in the shootout, and the Walla Walla High School soccer team exacted some revenge by topping Kennewick in the regular season finale Saturday afternoon at Lampson Stadium.
The Lions (12-4, 10-4) won a shootout over the Blue Devils in Walla Walla on Thursday in a makeup game that also was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation.
The win was an important one for Walla Walla (8-7, 8-6) because it vaulted the team past Hanford for the Mid-Columbia Conference’s Class 4A No. 2 seed. Walla Walla will host Greater Spokane League No. 3 seed Lewis and Clark (12-3, 7-2) on Wednesday, time TBD.
The Blue Devils came out swinging after a scoreless first half, and their aggressiveness paid off in the 48th minute when Edwin Romero took an extra pass in front of goal to find Montero, and the junior forward buried his right-footed shot to the near post in the back of the net. Montero and Romero each had open chances to double Walla Walla’s lead in the following 15 minutes, but Kennewick keeper Xander Flannery stopped both shots.
After struggling to maintain possession in the attacking third for most of the match, Kennewick got its break when, with the wind at his back, junior midfielder Eddie Castillo let one fly from 25 yards out in the 68th. The ball sailed over leaping Wa-Hi goalkeeper Angel Montero and just below the crossbar to level the score at 1-1, where it stayed until the end of regulation and through both overtimes.
Luis Perez and Juan Montero converted PKs for Walla Walla, and Kennewick’s four kick takers missed the target to seal the win for the Blue Devils.
Kennewick had already clinched the top MCC Class 3A seed and will host Shadle Park, Southridge or Rogers in the double-elimination part of the MCC/GSL subregional on May 6.
Scoring: WW, Juan Montero G; Edwin Romero A. K, Eddie Castillo G. Goalies: WW, Angel Montero. K, Xander Flannery.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments