Richland D has 6 INTs, leads 62-7 rout of Mead in crossover game

Mead quarterback Ryan Chan might be seeing green and gold in his nightmares for a long time to come.
Josh Mendoza made three of the Richland High School football team’s six interceptions, and returned two of the team’s three pick-sixes, as the Bombers blew out the Panthers 62-7 on Friday at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium in an MCC-GSL crossover game.
The victory advanced MCC champ and No. 2 Richland (10-0) to state for the third straight year. The Bombers will play Big 9 No. 2 seed West Valley (6-2) at 7 p.m. Friday (again at Edgar Brown) in their first-round matchup.
While Richland’s defense was turning in most of the night’s biggest plays, quarterback Cade Jensen did his fair share of picking on Mead as well, to the tune of a 16-for-22 passing line for 228 yards, five touchdowns — all to different receivers — and no interceptions.
In addition to his big night on the defensive side of the ball, Mendoza also opened the scoring by catching a go-route — that he said Jensen audibled to before the snap — and slipping a tackle for a 69-yard touchdown 5 minutes into the first quarter.
Following Mendoza’s touchdown reception, the next three Mead drives ended with Richland returning pick-sixes. The first, by Adam Weissenfels, came with a little more than 6 minutes to go in the first quarter, and was returned 28 yards, then two plays later Mendoza housed his first of the night from 21 yards out. Down 21-0, Mead picked up a couple first downs on its best drive of the game to that point, but Mendoza halted with a 58-yard INT return, which made it 27-0 after Weissenfels’ extra point was blocked.
Casey Perryman and Sammy Cervantes also had interceptions for the Bombers.
Weissenfels had four catches for 51 yards, including an 8-yard scoring grab that was set up by his 52-yard punt return down to the Mead 13-yard line near the end of the first quarter. It was one of eight times on the night Richland either started a drive on the Panthers’ side of the field or scored a defensive touchdown.
Leading 62-0 at halftime, Richland put its backups in for nearly the entire second half. Mead (5-5) avoided the shutout when backup QB Ryan Blair connected with Lucas Bacon for a 53-yard score in the fourth quarter with 2:30 remaining on the running clock.
Bacon, a senior, finished the game with four receptions for 79 yards.
Mead
0
0
0
7
—
7
Richland
34
28
0
0
—
62
SCORING PLAYS
R—Josh Mendoza 69 pass from Cade Jensen (Adam Weissenfels kick)
R—Weissenfels 28 INT return (Weissenfels kick)
R—Mendoza 21 INT return (Weissenfels kick)
R—Mendoza 58 INT return (kick blocked)
R—Weissenfels 8 pass from Jensen (Weissenfels kick)
R—Sammy Cervantes 19 pass from Jensen (Weissenfels kick)
R—Parker McCary 8 run (Weissenfels kick)
R—Cody Sanderson 2 pass from Jensen (Weissenfels kick)
R—Ryan Piper 10 pass from Jensen (Weissenfels kick)
M—Lucas Bacon 53 pass from Ryan Blair (Joe Heitman kick)
