Friday football: Singleton delivers TCP to the promised land

Tri-Cities Prep has suffered its share of losses to DeSales over the years, but the past two season have been all Jaguars.
TCP led 20-7 at the half, and held on to beat the Irish 26-7 on Friday in the annual Holy Bowl between the Catholic schools to keep the coveted trophy in Pasco.
The rain-soaked field kept the passing game to a minimum, but the Jaguars found success on the ground as quarterback Kobe Singleton ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns, and Bubba Valencia rolled up 121 yards as TCP finished with 335 yards rushing.
DeSales quarterback Dante Maiuri completed 11 of 30 passes for 99 yards, but threw three interceptions in the EWAC showdown.
Cole Hiett, Jacob Levy and Mike Shepherd all had interceptions for TCP, with Shepherd returning his pick 30 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Zerek Baker accounted for TCP’s other score, a 5-yard run in the second quarter.
The Irish scored their lone touchdown in the second quarter on an 80-yard kickoff return by Juan Montero.
Tri-Cities Prep
0
20
6
0
—
26
DeSales
0
7
0
0
—
7
SCORING PLAYS
TCP—Kobe Singleton 48 run (pass failed)
D—Juan Montero 80 kickoff return (kick good)
TCP—Kobe Singleton 3 run (run failed)
TCP—Zerek Baker 5 run (Baker pass from Singleton)
TCP—Mike Shepherd 30 INT return (run failed)
HERMISTON 35, BEND 32: The Bulldogs led early, then had to rally to hand the visiting Lava Bears their first 5A Special District 1 loss of the season at Kennison Field.
Bend (5-2, 4-1 SD1) led 32-29 with 9:41 remaining in the game, but the Bulldogs (5-2, 4-1) would have the last say.
With 7:32 left on the clock, Dayshawn Neal reeled in a 27-yard scoring pass from Andrew James for a 35-32 lead they would not relinquish.
James completed 11 of 15 passes for 211 yards and three touchdown. Neal was on the receiving end of three passes for 122 yards and touchdowns of 84, 11 and 27 yards.
Jonathan Hinkle ran for 141 yards and one touchdown, and added a 2-point conversion run in the third quarter.
Bend
0
19
7
6
—
32
Hermiston
14
7
8
6
—
35
SCORING PLAYS
H—Dayshawn Neal 84 pass from Andrew James (Neal kick)
H—Jonathan Hinkle 1 run (Neal kick)
B—Safety, Haakon Hjellsvick tackle in the end zone
H—Joey Gutierrez 68 INT return (Neal kick)
B—Tysen Scott 56 pass from Cooper Simmonds (Andy Emerson kick)
B—Scott 20 pass from Simmonds (Emerson kick)
B—FG Emerson 26
B—Hjellsvick 5 run (Emerson kick)
H—Neal 11 pass from James (Hinkle run)
B—Max Arellano 2 run (pass failed)
H—Neal 27 pass from James (kick blocked)
PROSSER 24, TOPPENISH 10: JR Coleman rolled up 159 yards on 35 carries and scored three touchdowns to help the Mustangs to a CWAC road win over the Wildcats.
Prosser (5-2, 2-1 South) clinched the CWAC South’s No. 2 seed and remained alive for the postseason.
Prosser
7
10
0
7
—
24
Toppenish
3
0
0
7
—
10
SCORING PLAYS
T — FG Chris Grant 21
P— JR Coleman 1 run (Vincent Gonzalez kick)
P— Safety
P— Coleman 1 run (Jordan Garcia pass from Will Weinmann)
T— Aaron Valdez 85 interception return (Grant kick)
P— Coleman 33 run (Gonzalez kick)
GRANDVIEW 43, WAPATO 30: Ricky Abarca caught three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Greyhounds picked up their first CWAC South Division victory.
Abarca finished with 136 yards on the ground, while Case Graf threw for 102 yards and three touchdowns.
Grandview
15
7
14
7
—
43
Wapato
0
6
8
16
—
30
SCORING PLAYS
G — Ricky Abarca 43 pass from Case Graf (Reese Ramos from Graf)
G — Abarca 43 run (Diego Cuevas kick)
G — Jesus Frank 3 run (PAT failed)
G — Abarca 23 pass from Graf (Cuevas kick)
G — Sergio Gomez 80 kick return (Cuevas kick)
W — Frank 5 run (Frank run)
G — Abarca 14 pass from Graf (Cuevas kick)
G — Abarca 45 run (Cuevas kick)
W — Frank 2 run (Damien Travis run)
W — Frank 13 run (Travis run)
ELLENSBURG 35, OTHELLO 17: Ellensburg earned its first victory of the season, ending Othello’s four-game winning streak.
No stats were available.
KIONA-BENTON 35, COLLEGE PLACE 7: Leo Gomez threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns — both to Daniel Rizin — to lead the Bears to an SCAC East road win over the Hawks.
Armando Reyes had 84 yards receiving and rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown for Ki-Be (4-2, 3-2 SCAC). Loren McGhan also ran for a 1-yard touchdown.
Martine Villarreal and Logan Davis recorded quarterback sacks for the Bears, who held the Hawks to 41 yards of total offense.
The Hawks (2-5, 0-5) scored on Tanner Schreindl’s 65-yard punt return in the second quarter.
Kiona-Benton
0
15
13
7
—
35
College Place
0
7
0
0
—
7
SCORING PLAYS
CP—Tanner Schreindl 65 punt return (Miguel Moreno kick)
KB—Leo Gomez 3 run (Jorge Mondragon kick)
KB—Daniel Rizin 20 pass from Gomez (Rizin pass from Gomez)
KB—Armando Reyes 1 run (Mondragon kick)
KB—Rizin 10 pass from Gomez (kick failed)
KB—Loren McGhan 1 run (Mondragon kick)
