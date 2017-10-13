No. 2 Connell puts up a fight, No. 1 Royal prevails 24-21

Through six weeks, the Royal High School football team had outclassed and outplayed every unit that dare line up across from it.
No one gave Connell that memo.
The Eagles had a counter for everything, scoring three touchdowns against a team that had previously allowed just three points on the season, and bending but not breaking time and time again on defense.
But in the end, the Knights proved worthy of their top ranking in the state, outlasting the Eagles for a 24-21 victory in a battle of unbeaten SCAC East foes on Friday at David Nielsen Stadium in Royal City.
“We’re definitely getting better, and now everyone in the state knows we’re for real,” said Wayne Reiner, coach of No. 2-ranked Connell (6-1, 4-1). “We gave them a heck of a fight, but they’re just so defensively tough.”
The game was a rematch of the 2016 Class 1A state title game — which Royal won 25-10 — and all but guaranteed the Knights (7-0, 5-0) a league championship. Royal also beat Connell in Week 7 last year, 28-21 in Connell.
With Connell graduating four of the most dynamic players in the SCAC — quarterback Brian Hawkins, running back Jaxs Lee, tight end Steven Kroontje and wide receiver Caleb Price — and a veteran Royal team having outscored its opponents 330-3 through the first six weeks of the season, this game seemed like it could have been more lopsided than last year’s clashes.
But the Eagles scrapped their way into a competitive game, scoring touchdowns in all three phases — on a kickoff return by Luis Ramos, a fumble return by Seer Dines and a 1-yard run by Tristen Garland — against a Royal defense that had not let an opponent into the end zone yet this season.
“It was a little tough out there,” Royal running back/linebacker Isaiah Ellis said. “This was our first real challenge of the season. But we responded, we play with that, get the next play, next-man-up mentality.”
Those ridiculous defensive stats being broken up meant little to legendary Royal coach Wiley Allred. The Knights are laser-focused on the big picture.
“That 330-0 thing, you guys are the ones writing and talking all about that, that’s crap to us,” Allred said. “We care about coming out and playing well, and winning these games.
“And all the respect in the world to Connell. That’s a very good team over there that we had to get past tonight.”
That being said, the Knights — who never led by more than 10 points — had some areas of weakness exposed that were previously covered up in games where they led by 40 or more at halftime.
“We really need to get better running the ball,” Allred said.
Alonso Hernandez led the Knights with 91 rushing yards and a touchdown, but he needed 21 carries to do it and the rest of the team combined to lose nine yards on the ground. It seemed like everything the offense was able to get going started with Sawyer Jenks throwing the ball, as he finished completing 14 of 25 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns.
Unsurprisingly, his favorite target was 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior Corbin Christensen, who bounced back from a catch-less first half to finish with four grabs for 92 yards and a 64-yard touchdown reception where he leaped over two defenders to come back on an under-thrown ball.
Garland led Connell with 110 yards on 24 carries. His run of the night was a 44-yard dash, down to the Royal 11, that eventually paved the way for his TD rumble.
“We wanted to come out and pound the ball, because nobody had really tried that against them yet,” Riner said. “Tristen and the line did a nice job, but Royal is just so strong up front.”
Connell hosts College Place next week, then finishes the regular season at Wahluke.
Next up for Royal is a date with the Columbia Coyotes in Burbank.
Connell
0
7
7
7
—
21
Royal
7
3
14
0
—
24
SCORING PLAYS
R—Isaiah Ellis 46 pass from Sawyer Jenks (Osvaldo Guerrero kick)
R—FG Guerrero 22
C—Luis Ramos kick return (Ramos kick)
R—Corbin Christensen 64 pass from Jenks (Guerrero kick)
C—Seer Dines 14 fumble return (Ramos kick)
R—Alonso Hernandez 3 run (Guerrero kick)
C—Tristen Garland 1 run
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
