Richland passes biggest MCC test yet, shuts out Kamiakin

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the year in the MCC, the Richland High School football team dominated on both sides of the ball — after a slow start on offense — picking up its first shutout of the season in a 33-0 rout of Kamiakin on Friday night at Fran Rish Stadium.
Leading 27-0 at halftime, the Bombers opted to milk the clock in the second half with a steady dose of Parker McCary and Jared Whitby running the ball. McCary finished with a game-high 110 yards on 22 carries, and Whitby picked up 61 yards on his nine touches, including a 44-yard TD in the first half.
Richland quarterback Cade Jensen threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, but was mostly a game manager after halftime, finishing with 264 yards on 16 of 28 passing, with two second-half interceptions.
The Bombers (6-0, 4-0) didn’t cross into enemy territory until the fourth time they touched the ball (a drive that started at their own five with 3:43 remaining in the first quarter), but quickly turned it into a blowout after that. They drove 95 yards and scored on a 14-yard pass from Jensen to Cody Sanderson to open the scoring with a minute to go in the opening period, then, after a quick fumble recovery, went 47 yards in three plays and used an 18-yard pass to Adam Weissenfels to make it 14-0.
Whitby dragged three Kamiakin defenders on the final 10 yards of his TD run to cap Richland’s first drive of the second quarter, and the Bombers made it 27-0 before half on a 58-yard catch-and-run by Nathan Mitchell, Jenen’s third touchdown pass of the half.
Freshman Tuna Altahir was electric as Kamiakin’s change of pace back, leading the Braves with 67 yards on nine carries. Payton Flynn unofficially completed just 17 of his 46 passes for 201 yards with an interception, to Weissenfels.
The Richland defense kept Flynn under pressure for much of the game, with Jax Lee getting two sacks.
UP NEXT
Kamiakin: Takes on Kennewick at Lampson Stadium.
Richland: Makes the lengthy trip to Walla Walla, which is coming off its second win of the season, 26-7 over Pasco.
This story will be updated later tonight.
Kamiakin
0
0
0
0
—
0
Richland
14
13
0
6
—
33
SCORING PLAYS
R—Cody Sanderson 14 pass from Cade Jensen (Adam Weissenfels kick)
R—Weissenfels 18 pass from Jensen (Weissenfels kick)
R—Jared Whitby 44 run (Weissenfels kick)
R—Nathan Mitchell 58 pass from Jensen (kick failed)
R—Casey Perryman 5 run (kick failed)
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments