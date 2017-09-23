Kamiakin backs run wild, Braves shut out Bulldogs

Unfazed by a double-overtime win over Chiawana a week ago, the Kamiakin High School football team rushed for more than 220 yards in a 59-0 blowout victory over the Pasco Bulldogs on Friday at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Talmage Jacobson led the way for the Braves’ ground attack as he picked up 97 yards on his 14 carries and scored on two short runs in the first quarter. Freshman Tuna Altahir carried it seven times for 55 yards and scored his third touchdown of the season with 30 seconds remaining in the first half.
Payton Flynn found Champ Grayson four times for 122 yards, including on two of his three touchdown passes. Flynn threw the ball only 13 times, but completed nine of those passes for 169 yards before yielding to Lucas Castilleja and the second-teamers in the second half.
Backup running back George Ramirez punched in two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Kamiakin (4-0, 2-0) with the clock already running.
Quarterback Kashon Tate had 56 yards of rushing and passing combined, but the Bulldogs (0-4, 0-2) were able to get little going against the Braves defense, collecting just 106 yards of total offense.
Streaks
Kamiakin has won 12 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the MCC, and extended the conference’s longest losing streak, Pasco’s, to 19 games.
Up next
Kamiakin: hosts Hanford at Lampson Stadium.
Pasco: plays undefeated Richland at Fran Rish.
Kamiakin
21
23
0
15
—
59
Pasco
0
0
0
0
—
0
SCORING PLAYS
K—Champ Grayson 41 pass from Payton Flynn (Kaden Shymanski kick)
K—Talmage Jacobson 1 run (Shymanski kick)
K—Jacobson 2 run (Shymanski kick)
K—Shymanski 25 field goal
K—Colten Chelin 7 pass from Flynn (Skymanski kick)
K—Grayson 41 pass from Flynn (Shymanski kick)
K—Tuna Altahir 2 run (Shymanski kick)
K—George Ramirez 9 run (Kelen Rutz run)
K— Ramirez 1 run (Ben Hollenberg kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — K, Jacobson 14-97; Ramirez 10-45; Altahir 7-55; Flynn 2-6; Lucas Castilleja 1-7; Benson Smith 2-11. P, Kashon Tate 4-15; Efrain Farias 11-18; Tyson Nation 13-32.
PASSING — K, Flynn 9-13-0—169; Castilleja 1-1-0—10. P, Tate 6-14-0—41; Farias 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — K, Grayson 4-122; Thomas Thane 1-25; Smith 1-12; Chelin 3-10; Canon Nieffenger 1-10. P, Nation 1-15; E.Farias 2-4; Jose Farias 2-11; Brandon Scott 1-11.
