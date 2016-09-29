Andrew Vargas explodes for 7 TDs in Chiawana’s 54-7 win over Kennewick

The Andrew Vargas show continues for undefeated Chiawana.
Vargas, a senior running back, rushed for seven touchdowns as the seventh-ranked Riverhawks defeated the host Kennewick Lions 54-7 in Thursday night’s Mid-Columbia Conference football game at Lampson Stadium.
Vargas’ TDs included runs of 10, 35, 3 and 11 yards. He scored three of his touchdowns in the first quarter as Chiawana (5-0, 3-0 MCC) jumped out to a 20-0 lead.
Vargas, who entered the night with 1,149 yards on 112 carries, has 22 touchdowns on the season.
With 11:32 remaining in the game, Chiawana’s Hayden Carrasco had a pick-six for the final score of the night.
Blake Loftus returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter for Kennewick (2-3, 1-2).
