September 29, 2016 10:37 PM

Andrew Vargas explodes for 7 TDs in Chiawana’s 54-7 win over Kennewick

Tri-City Herald

The Andrew Vargas show continues for undefeated Chiawana.

Vargas, a senior running back, rushed for seven touchdowns as the seventh-ranked Riverhawks defeated the host Kennewick Lions 54-7 in Thursday night’s Mid-Columbia Conference football game at Lampson Stadium.

Vargas’ TDs included runs of 10, 35, 3 and 11 yards. He scored three of his touchdowns in the first quarter as Chiawana (5-0, 3-0 MCC) jumped out to a 20-0 lead.

Vargas, who entered the night with 1,149 yards on 112 carries, has 22 touchdowns on the season.

With 11:32 remaining in the game, Chiawana’s Hayden Carrasco had a pick-six for the final score of the night.

Blake Loftus returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter for Kennewick (2-3, 1-2).

