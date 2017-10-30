Nuclear waste beats diamonds and Seattle. Hanford project scores international award

More Videos 2:58 WRPS wins PMI Project of the Year for AY-102 waste removal Pause 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:48 Reporters, guides sing to hikers on Mount Kilimanjaro 1:29 Dia de los Muertos projects at Kennewick High 1:02 Highlights from the Kennewick-Kamiakin 3A regional volleyball tournament 1:49 Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:12 Speedy pumpkin carver Monette Roberts 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 10:18 President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

WRPS wins PMI Project of the Year for AY-102 waste removal The AY-102 Recovery Project was named the international Project of the Year by the Project Management Institute (PMI) at its Oct. 28 Global Conference. The AY-102 Recovery Project was named the international Project of the Year by the Project Management Institute (PMI) at its Oct. 28 Global Conference. Washington River Protection Solutions

