State told work completed at Hanford on emptying leaking tank

The Department of Energy has completed work to empty Hanford’s double shell tank with an interior leak, according to a notification to the Washington State Department of Ecology.
DOE was required by a settlement agreement to have the tank emptied of enough waste to determine the cause of the leak by March 4.
Tank AY-102, the oldest of Hanford’s double shell tanks, had been leaking waste into the space between its shells for several years when the settlement agreement was reached. The waste is not believed to have breached the outer shell of the tank to contaminate the environment.
Hanford workers began pumping waste from the tank in early March 2016.
The tank, which has a capacity of about 1 million gallons, had 593,000 gallons of liquid waste that was quickly removed and an estimated 151,000 gallons of waste in the form of sludge that was more difficult to remove.
The amount of waste remaining in the tank when waste retrieval work recently stopped was not immediately available, but workers were told three weeks ago that all but an estimated 20,400 gallons of waste had been removed then.
The waste is left from the past production of plutonium at Hanford for the nation’s nuclear weapons program.
Tank AY-102, which began holding waste in about 1970, had documented construction issues.
