DOE: Investigation of contamination finds no tank leak

The Department of Energy does not believe there is a leak in another one of Hanford’s double shell tanks holding radioactive waste, it announced Wednesday afternoon.
The initial phase of an investigation ruled out the possibility that contamination found on a robotic crawler last week was from a leak within Tank AZ-101, according to DOE.
The investigation now is focusing on potential other sources for the contamination found on the crawler and the leg of the protective clothing of a Hanford tank farm worker.
The crawler had been pulled from the space between the inner and outer shells of the tanks, where it was being used for a study of the tank’s condition.
The oldest of Hanford’s double shell tanks, AY-102, was emptied this spring after waste was discovered leaking from the inner shell into the space between its shells.
If a leak had been found in Tank AZ-101, it likely also would have been required to be emptied at a cost of more than $100 million.
