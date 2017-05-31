Southridge High football coach Munson quits

Southridge High School’s head football coach resigned Wednesday.
Keith Munson, who lead the team to its first playoff appearance since 2011, quit after the Kennewick School Board unanimously voted last week to end his teaching contract.
The coaching position paid about $8,800, compared to the $65,000 he made teaching biology and weight training, according to state records.
“There is that value in football, but that doesn’t support a family,” Munson told the Herald on Wednesday. “I’m going to have to find a teaching job. I have resigned as the football coach as of this morning.”
Munson said he was told his teaching contract wasn’t renewed because of a poor evaluation.
District officials say the issue is a personnel matter that cannot be released publicly without Munson’s consent. Superintendent Dave Bond has said Munson declined to sign a waiver, allowing more information to be released.
Several football players and their parents attended last week’s school board meeting to plead with the board to keep Munson.
Some have said Munson, 49, has been good for the program and players.
He came to the job last year after working at the defensive coordinator at Belen High School in New Mexico. Munson played college football at Montana Tech, and coached at high schools and colleges for 23 years.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Comments