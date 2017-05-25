Southridge football coach’s teaching contract not renewed

Southridge High School’s football coach Keith Munson is losing his teaching position.
After a lengthy discussion behind closed doors, the Kennewick school board unanimously voted not to renew Munson’s teaching contract.
“This is not a decision that we came to lightly,” said board member Heather Kintzley.
But the reason remains private.
District officials say the issue is a personnel matter that cannot be released publicly without Munson’s consent.
Superintendent Dave Bond said Munson declined to sign a waiver, allowing more information to be released.
Munson declined Thursday to talk to the Herald about the issue but said he may discuss it next week.
Kintzley said Munson can retain his coaching position but it’s unclear if he will without his teaching salary.
This is not a decision that we came to lightly.
Heather Kintzley, school board member
The coaching position pays about $8,817, compared to the $65,000 he made teaching biology and weight training, according to state records.
Several football players and their parents came to Wednesday night’s meeting to plead with the board to keep Munson.
They carried signs that read, #keepmunson, which was part of a several week campaign to keep the coach at the school.
Some have said Munson, who led the team to its first winning season in three years, has been good for the program and players.
With the spring football season starting in a few weeks, parent Amy Stayrook said the players want some resolution.
After hearing from the students and parents, the school board meet in executive session for 2 1/2 hours before voting on the contract.
Robyn Chastain, the district’s communications director, said more than one item was on the board’s agenda for the executive session.
Munson, 49, came to the job last year after working at the defensive coordinator at Belen High School in New Mexico. He played college football at Montana Tech, and coached at high schools and colleges for 23 years.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments