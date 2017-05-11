Prosser looking at social media policies in wake of controversies

In the wake of controversies started by Facebook posts, the Prosser School District is revamping its social media policies.
Officials presented an proposed update to the social media policy during a recent meeting. It will be up for first reading during their May 23 meeting.
Superintendent Ray Tolcacher said the district was asked to examine the policies by several people.
“We’re looking at our bullying policies. We’re looking at our athletic conduct policies. We’re looking at all of our policies,” he said. “It was just timely.”
One of the groups asking for a change to the district’s social media policy is the Tri-City-based Consejo Latino, and its vice chair Leo Perales.
“Ray Tolcacher and I talked, and Consejo is satisfied with their progress and we believe that this policy proposal sends a strong message to the community,” Perales said.
The superintendent placed Prosser Heights library assistant Peggy Brown, along with first-grade teacher Cheriese Rhode, on paid administrative leave because of the public reaction to Facebook posts made by the employees concerning the Day without Immigrant Boycott in early February.
Rhode posted that the protest was a “great idea” because it “narrows the search down” for undocumented residents. She urged people to call federal authorities to report suspected illegal immigrants.
The Keene-Riverview teacher’s comments generated phone calls, emails and visits to the district office to express anger and concern.
Within days, people discovered Brown’s Facebook post, where she said she had an “absolutely great day” because lots of grade school kids stayed home and it alleviated overcrowding.
Both employees have returned to work.
The update says it provides “guidelines for respectful, relevant use of social media to empower people to use social media channels responsibly and confidently.”
While previous procedures called for keeping student information private, and maintaining a clear division between their personal and professional lives, the new instructions call for making sure people think before they post.
“Is this something that you do not mind seeing on the front page of the newspaper?” it reads. “Will this be something you would want your own children or all of the students of the school district to see as a good example of the way to communicate or comment. Post responsibility.”
The policy states staff members should be aware of how their actions might affect the district’s educational mission.
The factors to determine whether the actions represent a threat to the school district’s educational mission include their effects on discipline, co-worker relations and the ability for employees to complete their jobs.
Much of what is contained in the draft policy is part of expectations training the school district already conducts at the beginning of the year, Tolcacher said. The annual event includes information about considering the impact of social media posts.
