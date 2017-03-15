Prosser teacher returns to work after Facebook controversy

A Prosser school teacher at the center of a controversy about her Facebook post is returning to work Thursday, while a second school employee remains at home.
Cheriese Rhode was placed on administrative leave nearly a month ago after her comments about the Day Without Immigrants Boycott generated anger, concerns and criticism from the public.
A second Prosser School District employee, Peggy Brown, remains on administrative leave after the reaction to Facebook posts she made following the boycott. Her case is still under investigation by school officials.
Rhode is a first-grade teacher who said the boycott was “a great idea” because it “narrows the search down” for undocumented residents and urged people to call federal authorities to report suspected illegal immigrants.
Prosser Superintendent Ray Tolcacher said the furor over her statements has died down, and he believes she can return to work safely.
He would not say if she was disciplined or counseled, but said he talked to her.
“Our main focus is to get the education going for those first-grade students in the class,” he said. “I believe it’s appropriate to bring her back to work. Those kids need their teacher.”
Ray Tolcacher, Prosser superintendent
Tolcacher previously said in a letter to the community that the district is committed to “ensuring that our students feel safe, welcomed and respected at school.”
Leo Perales with Consejo Latino said not sharing the discipline or training information sends a bad message to the Latino community.
“I believe they need to come out with a formal statement providing more clarity on her reinstatement,” Perales said.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington sent Tolcacher a letter earlier this week urging him to reaffirm the district’s commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all students and adopt a “safe zone” resolution.
