Fingerprints used to ID woman hit by mower

FBI agents used fingerprints to identify a woman killed when she was hit by a tractor and mower southwest of Kennewick.
Patricia M. Martinez, 53, was a long-time Tri-Citian who lived about a mile from where she died Monday, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Her body was too damaged to identify, but agents from the FBI office in Pendleton, Ore., with the sheriff's office were able to match her fingerprints to a law enforcement database.
Martinez's family previously told officials that she often walked in the rural area.
The driver of the tractor reported about 8:50 a.m. on Memorial Day that he may have run over a body in a field along a gravel road used for field access.
The tractor was mowing rye grass south of Locust Grove Road near Richmond Road.
