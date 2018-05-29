Woman dies after being hit with tractor and mower

A woman walking along a private road southwest of Kennewick apparently died of injuries after a large tractor and mower hit her, according to John Hansens, Benton County coroner.
The tractor was mowing rye grass south of Locust Grove Road near Richmond Road Monday morning.
The driver of the tractor reported about 8:50 a.m. that he may have run over a body in a field along a gravel road used for field access.
The mower blades damaged the body too much to definitively identify it, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Based on a tattoo, the woman has tentatively been identified as a neighbor in her 50s who frequently went on walks in the area, Hansens said.
Her family has been notified, but her name will not be released until a pathologist confirms her identity on Wednesday, Hansens said.
Comments