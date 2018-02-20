Elderly woman killed in her Pasco home. The suspect already is in jail — for another murder

A Pasco murder suspect now is linked to a second violent death.
An 82-year-old Pasco woman was found murdered in her home Friday.
Pasco detectives believe Hector Orozco Jr. killed Bonnie D. Ross, who was linked to a car in the Wednesday stabbing of Demetrius A. Graves.
Officers found Ross dead inside her home Friday night, Pasco police said Tuesday.
Ross owned the Toyota Corolla that Orozco, 42, allegedly drove into the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn after he stabbing Graves, 39, on Valentine’s Day.
After arresting Orozco, investigators tried to get in touch with Ross at her home on the 1200 block of West Washington Street, Pasco police said.
After days of not hearing from her, neighbors called her son to ask whether she was visiting him.
The son said she wasn’t with him and asked neighbors to use the house key to look in on her.
The neighbors found her dead inside.
Pasco police said she was “a victim of similar violence” to Graves, but didn’t elaborate.
“The investigation was immediately linked to the earlier Graves murder through Bonnie’s car,” Pasco police said.
Investigators are checking DNA evidence to confirm a link between Orozco and Ross. It’s unclear how they knew each other, if at all.
Orozco remains in the Franklin County jail on suspicion of stabbing Graves.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
