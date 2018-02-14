More Videos

Sgt. Scott Warren of the Pasco Police Department releases preliminary information about a fatal stabbing in the 200 block of North Sixth Avenue. The body of an unidentified male between 30 and 40 years old was found in the street following an altercation. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Sgt. Scott Warren of the Pasco Police Department releases preliminary information about a fatal stabbing in the 200 block of North Sixth Avenue. The body of an unidentified male between 30 and 40 years old was found in the street following an altercation. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Crime

Man stabbed to death during fight at Pasco party

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

February 14, 2018 08:22 AM

A man was stabbed to death during a fight at a Pasco home early Wednesday, police say.

Pasco police arrived at the house on the 200 block of North Sixth Avenue about 4 a.m. to find a man lying in the street, Sgt. Scott Warren said.

Investigators said they believe the 39-year-old man was at a party in a garage or shed when a fight started with another man.

The victim was stabbed, though it’s not clear if he was involved in the fight.

Police said the man’s body was found near an alley on Sixth Avenue.

No one has been arrested in connection with the investigation, according to initial reports.

The victim’s family is being notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant and Franklin County Chief Deputy Coroner Candice Hermanson were at the scene as police investigators collected evidence to figure out what happened.

Check back for updates.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

