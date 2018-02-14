Man stabbed to death during fight at Pasco party

A man was stabbed to death during a fight at a Pasco home early Wednesday, police say.

Pasco police arrived at the house on the 200 block of North Sixth Avenue about 4 a.m. to find a man lying in the street, Sgt. Scott Warren said.

Investigators said they believe the 39-year-old man was at a party in a garage or shed when a fight started with another man.

The victim was stabbed, though it’s not clear if he was involved in the fight.

Police said the man’s body was found near an alley on Sixth Avenue.

No one has been arrested in connection with the investigation, according to initial reports.

The victim’s family is being notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant and Franklin County Chief Deputy Coroner Candice Hermanson were at the scene as police investigators collected evidence to figure out what happened.

Check back for updates.