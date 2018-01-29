More Videos

Police search Zintel Canyon for shooting suspect 0:12

Police search Zintel Canyon for shooting suspect

Pause
Kennewick woman in court for allegedly hooking up husband with teen girl. 0:30

Kennewick woman in court for allegedly hooking up husband with teen girl.

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it

Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting 1:17

Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting

This 16-year-old is charged with murder conspiracy 0:52

This 16-year-old is charged with murder conspiracy

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:21

Richland police seek help identifying burglar

Police search Zintel Canyon for shooting suspect Jesus G. Salas, a well-known gang member who with a violent past. Salas escaped from a house on Yelm Place after officers prepared to search it for arson suspect Eliseo Garcia, 33. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Police search Zintel Canyon for shooting suspect Jesus G. Salas, a well-known gang member who with a violent past. Salas escaped from a house on Yelm Place after officers prepared to search it for arson suspect Eliseo Garcia, 33. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Crime

UPDATE: Police end Zintel Canyon search for shooting suspect. He’s considered armed and dangerous

By Cameron Probert And Jake Dorsey

cprobert@tricityherald.com

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

January 29, 2018 03:48 PM

Police have ended their Zintel Canyon search for a shooting suspect after hours of trying to track him in Kennewick.

Officers say Jesus G. Salas-Rubio, 31, is considered armed and dangerous.

Residents of Zintel Canyon should lock their doors and remain on alert. Call 911 if you suspect he’s nearby, or 509-628-0333 if you have information.

Kennewick officers suspect Salas-Rubio, 31, in the strange shooting that left a man wounded last week. He’s wanted for first-degree assault in the shooting, officials said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Salas-Rubio fled after police searched a home on Yelm Place. He stripped clothing and his shoes as he went deeper into Zintel Canyon behind the house, officers at the scene said.

jesus salas-rubio
Jesus G. Salas-Rubio
Kennewick Police Department

Police were looking for Eliseo Garcia, 33, as the second suspect in the Richland Fred Meyer arson that closed the store for days.

They arrested Garcia without issue, said Kennewick Officer Roman Trujillo, but Salas-Rubio got away after a Kennewick officer recognized him.

Police asked people to stay in their homes and cars as they searched Salas-Rubio.

An apprehension dog team worked the canyon as other officers swept the area with thermal imagers.

Salas, whose gang name is “Memo,” has a violent criminal history, including local convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

In the assault from April 26, 2012, Salas shot at a woman’s car in Pasco. The robbery involved Salas laying in wait with a club to get back $100 from someone he knew.

Trujillo said Garcia is a transient. Court records state he has past court cases involving drugs and domestic violence.

Officers were stationed at Zillah Court, 12th Avenue and Vancouver Street, and at Conway Place. Tri-City SWAT officers are on scene with several other law enforcement officers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police search Zintel Canyon for shooting suspect 0:12

Police search Zintel Canyon for shooting suspect

Pause
Kennewick woman in court for allegedly hooking up husband with teen girl. 0:30

Kennewick woman in court for allegedly hooking up husband with teen girl.

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it

Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting 1:17

Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting

This 16-year-old is charged with murder conspiracy 0:52

This 16-year-old is charged with murder conspiracy

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:21

Richland police seek help identifying burglar

Police search Zintel Canyon for shooting suspect

View More Video