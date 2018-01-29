UPDATE: Police end Zintel Canyon search for shooting suspect. He’s considered armed and dangerous

Police have ended their Zintel Canyon search for a shooting suspect after hours of trying to track him in Kennewick.
Officers say Jesus G. Salas-Rubio, 31, is considered armed and dangerous.
Residents of Zintel Canyon should lock their doors and remain on alert. Call 911 if you suspect he’s nearby, or 509-628-0333 if you have information.
Kennewick officers suspect Salas-Rubio, 31, in the strange shooting that left a man wounded last week. He’s wanted for first-degree assault in the shooting, officials said.
Salas-Rubio fled after police searched a home on Yelm Place. He stripped clothing and his shoes as he went deeper into Zintel Canyon behind the house, officers at the scene said.
Police were looking for Eliseo Garcia, 33, as the second suspect in the Richland Fred Meyer arson that closed the store for days.
They arrested Garcia without issue, said Kennewick Officer Roman Trujillo, but Salas-Rubio got away after a Kennewick officer recognized him.
Police asked people to stay in their homes and cars as they searched Salas-Rubio.
An apprehension dog team worked the canyon as other officers swept the area with thermal imagers.
Salas, whose gang name is “Memo,” has a violent criminal history, including local convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.
In the assault from April 26, 2012, Salas shot at a woman’s car in Pasco. The robbery involved Salas laying in wait with a club to get back $100 from someone he knew.
Trujillo said Garcia is a transient. Court records state he has past court cases involving drugs and domestic violence.
Officers were stationed at Zillah Court, 12th Avenue and Vancouver Street, and at Conway Place. Tri-City SWAT officers are on scene with several other law enforcement officers.
