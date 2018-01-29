Fred Meyer reopens. Arson suspect was on work crew

The Richland Fred Meyer reopened about noon Monday, three days after an arsonist set fire in the store’s north side near a pile of giant teddy bears.
Jeffery Temple, director of corporate communication for Fred Meyer, confirmed the store reopened after the fire marshal certified the air quality was safe and health inspectors conducted food inspections.
“Everything is as safe as can be,” said Temple, who credited employees for working quickly to restore order after the Friday night incident. Temple said no employee will lose wages over the temporary closure.
Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller confirmed the suspected arsonist Daniel R. Wright, 35, of West Richland, was on work crew from the Benton County jail when he allegedly set the fire before walking out with some unpaid merchandise.
Wright was arrested Saturday and booked at the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree arson. He appeared in Benton County District Court Monday for a probable cause hearing. . .
On Nov. 2, Wright was sentenced after pleading guilty to two second-degree theft charges. Court records show he owed $9,200 in fines and restitution.
Wright’s work crew status has been revoked, Miller said. Wright is scheduled to stay in jail until May on the old charges.
Charges are pending in the arson. Police are still looking for a second suspect.
Fred Meyer closed Friday evening while investigators collected evidence at the store. The pharmacy reopened Sunday afternoon, but the store did not reopen until noon today.
Company officials have praised the store’s employees for their reaction to the crisis.
Temple said store staffers followed the company safety manual “to the letter.”
Temple said workers showed up to scrub up smoke damage and said it’s unlikely customers will be able to detect there was ever a fire.
