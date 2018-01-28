Arson has left Richland’s Fred Meyer in limbo

Richland’s newly remodeled Fred Meyer remained closed Sunday morning, more than a day after a customer apparently set a fire before leaving the store without paying for merchandise.
Though Richland police announced the pharmacy was open Sunday, Fred Meyer executives said it is unclear when the rest of the store will reopen.
Fred Meyer is advising customers to visit its Kennewick store, 2811 W. 10th Ave.
Officials praised store employees for their swift response to the crisis.
Jeffery Temple, director of corporate affairs, said the store’s employees followed the safety manual “to the letter.”
The store’s fire suppression system worked just as designed too.
Temple said the company is taking steps to ensure the store and merchandise are safe before reopening.
Richland’s fire marshal will certify the air quality, Temple said. A state inspector already has walked through the grocery section once.
The inspector will walkthrough again before the store opens again.
“I think we’re in good shape,” Temple said. “Safety is our top concern.”
Daniel R. Wright, 35, of West Richland, was arrested Saturday on suspicion he set a fire inside the occupied building shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday night.
Wright is being held without bail at the Benton County jail on a charge of first-degree arson.
Fire flared up in the north end of the store.
The suspect was filmed leaving the store.
Police are looking for a second man seen walking behind the suspect. He was seen wearing a black hoodie.
Fred Meyer, the Portland-base subdivision of Kroger Corp., invested $12 million in a storewide remodel in 2017.
Cincinnati-based Kroger is a $115 billion company operating 2,796 groceries under the Kroger, Fred Meyer, QFC and a dozen other brands.
Its groceries account for about 94 of its total revenue for a daily store average of $106,000, based on 2016 financial reports.
Anyone with information to share about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 509-628-0333 or to email hstohel@ci.richland.wa.us.
