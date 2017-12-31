2nd armed robbery in a week at Kennewick convenience store

City Market in Kennewick was robbed by a man wielding a gun for the second time in a week on Saturday.
A man in his 20s wearing a black face mask and dark coat appeared to be shoplifting at 8:45 p.m. at the store at 415 S. Rainier St., according to Kennewick police reports.
When a clerk confronted him, he pulled out a gun.
The suspect left the store and headed south on foot on Rainier Street. A police dog was brought in to track him, but without success.
On Wednesday a man described as being in his late teens or early 20s took out a handgun at City Market and demanded money.
He also left on foot, taking the cash and candy, according to police reports.
He was wearing a white baseball cap, a gray hoodie, blue sweats and tennis shoes.
Police followed one set of footprints from the store, with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team and officers surrounding a home. But the Wednesday footprints turned out to be from an innocent customer of the store.
Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.
