2nd armed robbery in a week at Kennewick convenience store

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

December 31, 2017 10:37 AM

City Market in Kennewick was robbed by a man wielding a gun for the second time in a week on Saturday.

A man in his 20s wearing a black face mask and dark coat appeared to be shoplifting at 8:45 p.m. at the store at 415 S. Rainier St., according to Kennewick police reports.

When a clerk confronted him, he pulled out a gun.

The suspect left the store and headed south on foot on Rainier Street. A police dog was brought in to track him, but without success.

On Wednesday a man described as being in his late teens or early 20s took out a handgun at City Market and demanded money.

He also left on foot, taking the cash and candy, according to police reports.

He was wearing a white baseball cap, a gray hoodie, blue sweats and tennis shoes.

Police followed one set of footprints from the store, with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team and officers surrounding a home. But the Wednesday footprints turned out to be from an innocent customer of the store.

Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.

Kennewick police are looking for this suspect in a Wednesday robbery of City Market on Rainier Street.
Courtesy Kennewick Police Department

