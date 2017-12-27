UPDATE: Snowy footprints led to customer, not robber

More Videos 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire Pause 0:15 ATM camera records masked suspect in Richland 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:31 The dangers of texting while driving 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:09 Video: Chiawana had a plan against Pasco. It worked out pretty well 1:17 Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting 0:41 Wertz family happy to be honored together 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 0:46 Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Search for armed City Market robber Sgt. Ken Lattin of the Kennewick Police Department releases details and a description of a robber that stole candy and cash at gunpoint from the City Market in Kennewick. Sgt. Ken Lattin of the Kennewick Police Department releases details and a description of a robber that stole candy and cash at gunpoint from the City Market in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Sgt. Ken Lattin of the Kennewick Police Department releases details and a description of a robber that stole candy and cash at gunpoint from the City Market in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald