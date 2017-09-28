Crime

Pasco man shot by police too injured to stay in jail

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

September 28, 2017 12:56 PM

Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond says a Pasco shooting suspect is too injured to be housed at his jail.

Espejo is charged with three counts of attempted murder in a Sept. 16 shooting that involved three Pasco police officers. Capt. Ken Roske said the officers shot Espejo after he fired at them.

Raymond said Espejo was released Sept. 27 from Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland to the Washington State Penitentary in Walla Walla.

At the time, it was unclear why Espejo was taken to the state prison.

“Because of Espejo’s medical conditions, Franklin County Corrections made arrangements for Espejo to be housed at a more efficient secure medical facility,” Raymond explained in a news release Thursday.

He did not detail what those medical conditions were. Pasco officers shot Espejo several times. His wife told the Herald he was shot seven times.

Raymond said as soon as Espejo is medically cleared, he will be booked into the Franklin County jail.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera
Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:21

Richland police seek help identifying burglar
Pasco police chase down, arrest robbery suspect 0:30

Pasco police chase down, arrest robbery suspect

View More Video