LATEST: Pasco police say Saturday gunfight could have ended much worse

Wife of man shot by Pasco police speaks out Maria Ordaz, the wife of Edwin Espejo, speaks out about the night he was shot in their basement of their home at 910 S. Ninth Avenue in Pasco. Police officials say Espejo opened fire at three officers who responded to a violent domestic call. Ordaz says her husband is recovering from 7 gunshot wounds at a local hospital. Maria Ordaz, the wife of Edwin Espejo, speaks out about the night he was shot in their basement of their home at 910 S. Ninth Avenue in Pasco. Police officials say Espejo opened fire at three officers who responded to a violent domestic call. Ordaz says her husband is recovering from 7 gunshot wounds at a local hospital. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

