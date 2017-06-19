Richland joins hunt for Tri-City credit card thief

Richland police joined in the hunt for a man responsible for using several stolen credit cards.
Pasco police initially shared information late last week about a man who used eight stolen credit cards at Pasco’s Walmart to buy gift cards.
The credit card information was likely swiped using a “skimmer,” Pasco police said. The device attaches to the front of a card reader. As the victim uses the machine, the device stores the card’s information, so that a crook can pick it up later.
Richland investigators are partnering with local financial institutions to learn where the information came from.
It’s unknown how many credit cards the thief used in recent days, but Richland police said the victims are spread across the Tri-Cities and as far away as Yakima and Hermiston.
Officers advised people to watch their bank accounts for any suspicious activity.
The suspect appears to be about 25 to 30, with a slim build, short hair and clean shaven.
Anyone with information on him is asked to call 509-628-0333 or 911.
