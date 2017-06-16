Credit card thief strikes Tri-Cities, uses information to buy gift cards

Pasco police are hunting for a man who used eight stolen credit cards at Walmart Thursday.
The victims’ credit card information was likely swiped using a “skimmer,” Pasco police said. The device attaches to the front of a card reader. As the victim uses the machine the skimmer stores the card’s information, so a crook can pick it up later.
The suspect took the information, and transferred it to cards with magnetic strips on them. Then he went into the Pasco Walmart’s self-checkout area, and used the nabbed numbers to buy gift cards. One of them was for $200.
Pasco police did not list the amount for the other seven transactions he completed Thursday.
It’s unknown where the skimmer was placed.
The suspect appears to be between 25 and 30, with a slim build, short hair and clean shaven. He doesn’t have any visible tattoos.
If a person notices a card reader sticks out a little further than normal, try tugging on the housing. A skimmer will pull off, Pasco police said.
If you spot a skimmer, leave it in place and call 911.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 509-545-3421 during the weekdays and 509-545-3510 on the weekends.
If people know where the suspect is right now, they are asked to call 911.
Comments