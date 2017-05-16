Quincy driver died in semi-truck crash on Highway 17

A Quincy man died when his semi-truck left Highway 17, struck a power pole and caught fire on Monday.
Miguel A. Penado, 58, was driving south in a white 2010 International Prostar semi when he lost control about 23 miles south of Othello.
The truck left the road to the right and lost one trailer at 2 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. The truck kept going along the side of the highway and struck a fence and a power pole before stopping in a yard and catching fire against a pine tree.
The WSP said they do not know what caused the crash.
Comments