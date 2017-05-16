Fire burns tress after a fatal semi-truck collision along Highway 17 on Monday.
Fire burns tress after a fatal semi-truck collision along Highway 17 on Monday. Adams County Sheriff’s Office

May 16, 2017 11:08 AM

Quincy driver died in semi-truck crash on Highway 17

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A Quincy man died when his semi-truck left Highway 17, struck a power pole and caught fire on Monday.

Miguel A. Penado, 58, was driving south in a white 2010 International Prostar semi when he lost control about 23 miles south of Othello.

The truck left the road to the right and lost one trailer at 2 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. The truck kept going along the side of the highway and struck a fence and a power pole before stopping in a yard and catching fire against a pine tree.

The WSP said they do not know what caused the crash.

