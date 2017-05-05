Judge to review statements in murder of Kennewick grandmother

The trial for a Connell woman charged with killing a Kennewick grandmother will not happen this month as scheduled.
Theresa L. Wiltse had been set to face a jury May 22.
But attorneys said Friday they’re still awaiting lab results on some evidence and need more time to review police reports and conduct follow-up interviews.
They picked a tentative date of June 2, with plans to have a more viable trial date by then.
In the meantime, the court has reserved the first two days of the trial week to review testimony on whether jurors can hear statements that Wiltse made to police after her arrest.
Wiltse, 50, allegedly kidnapped Sandra Harris from her home on Nov. 18, then shot the woman and left her body along a rural Benton County road.
Wiltse is charged in Benton County Superior Court with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. She faces life in prison if convicted.
The murder includes the aggravating circumstance that it happened “in furtherance of, or in immediate flight from” the kidnapping. Both charges also include allegations that a gun was used.
Harris, 69, called her husband around noon Nov. 18 to say she’d been kidnapped and the suspects wanted $250,000.
Randy Harris owns Ace Jewelry & Loan in Kennewick, and has said there was no connection between Wiltse and his wife.
Wiltse — who formerly worked as a corrections officer in Walla Walla’s Washington State Penitentiary for two years — was arrested later that night after trying to collect the ransom, court documents show.
Wiltse claimed she had accomplices in the kidnapping and slaying, but has not given specific identifications for anyone.
Nearly 48 hours later, a passing motorist noticed Harris’ body east of Interstate 182 south of Kennewick. She had been shot several times.
Wiltse remains in the Benton County jail without bail.
