Connell woman pleads innocent to kidnapping, murder charges

A tentative trial date of Jan. 30 has been set for the suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a Kennewick woman.
Theresa L. Wiltse, 49, pleaded innocent Wednesday in Benton County Superior Court to one count each of first- degree aggravated murder and kidnapping. The charges include aggravating circumstances and use of a gun.
Wiltse is being held in the Benton County jail without bail.
Sandra Harris went missing from her home on Nov. 18.
Her body was found 48 hours later by a passing motorist on Coffin Road, about two miles east of Interstate 82. The 69-year-old accountant was shot several times.
By the time Harris was found, Wiltse already was in custody after allegedly trying to collect a $250,000 ransom.
A gun and ammunition were found in her rental car at the time of her arrest late Nov. 18, court documents said. The ammunition reportedly was consistent with ammo found by Harris' body.
Harris claimed she was helping two men, but refused to give further details of the crime.
Documents do not give a motive or show how Harris and Wiltse may have known each other.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
