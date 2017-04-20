Elderly Richland man dies after being hit by SUV in parking lot

A Richland man died from his head injury after being struck by an SUV in a restaurant parking lot on Wednesday.
Harold Andrew Christy, 86, of Richland, died at 10 p.m. at Kadlec Regional Medical Center following treatment for a brain hemorrhage, according to his family.
Christy was walking to his own car when the Toyota Highlander hit him while backing out of a parking space at Coyote Bob’s Roadhouse Casino, 3012 W. Kennewick Ave., said Kennewick police.
Christy fell and hit his head on the asphalt. He was treated at Trios Southridge Hospital and later transferred to Kadlec’s Intensive Care Unit.
The SUV was driven by John Vanden Bink, 65, of Ione, Ore.
Charges will be determined after the investigation is finished.
