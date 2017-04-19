Crime

April 19, 2017 4:05 PM

Richland man hospitalized after being struck by SUV

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A Richland man received a head injury when hit by an SUV backing out of a parking space in Kennewick on Wednesday.

Harold Andrew Christy, 86, of Richland, was walking to his own car when a 2013 Toyota Highlander struck him when backing up in the parking lot at Coyote Bob’s Roadhouse Casino at 3012 W. Kennewick Ave., according to Kennewick police.

The SUV was driven by John Vanden Bink, 65, of Ione, Ore.

Christy fell and hit his head on the asphalt. He was taken to a hospital by the Kennewick Fire Department.

Police said no citation is expected because the collision occurred on private property.

