$1M bail ordered for Tri-City men charged with murder

Two men charged in the Dec. 30 fatal shooting of a Pasco man have been ordered held on $1 million bail each.
Simeon C.E. Howard and Nathaniel L. Thompson made their first appearances in court Friday, one day after they were arrested.
The men are the main suspects in the death of Thomas Contreras De Leon.
The 27-year-old farmworker died after he was shot near the intersection of South Myrtle Avenue and East B Street in Pasco.
An autopsy showed a bullet damaged his heart and right lung.
Howard, 34, of Richland, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a
9mm semi-automatic gun.
Thompson, 26, of Kennewick, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and drive-by shooting.
Check back for a full report on today’s court hearing.
