Jury says Kennewick School District not liable for 2 students’ abuse by former teacher

A Benton County jury said Monday that the Kennewick School District was not liable in the abuse of two former students by a predatory teacher.
The jury couldn’t reach a decision on two other students involved in the civil lawsuit, and their claims ended in a mistrial.
The four former Kennewick High students say they were sexually abused by William “Bill” Pickerel, longtime teacher and coach.
Pickerel was arrested in 2007 and pleaded guilty the following year to molesting students on overnight trips to events such as Mariners games. The trips weren’t organized by the school district.
A total of 15 former students filed a civil lawsuit against the school district, saying it knew or should have known that Pickerel was a danger and that it failed to protect them. The cases were divided into separate trials.
This case involving four former students was the first to make to a jury. Another covered three former students and ended in a settlement last year that has not been made public.
The jury of eight women and four men started deliberating in the middle of last week. The jurors told Judge Carrie Runge on Friday afternoon that they’d reached an impasse — they were able to decide about two of the former students involved in the lawsuit, but not the other two. She asked them to consider keeping at it.
