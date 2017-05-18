Kennewick School District settles lawsuit by Pickerel sex abuse victims

The Kennewick School District agreed Thursday to settle a lawsuit brought by three men who claim the district failed to protect them from being sexually abused by a teacher and coach.
In all, 15 men were seeking $70 million from the district, claiming that administrators and teachers were aware of William B. Pickerel's out-of-town sport trips with male students, but never stopped them.
“Our clients are satisfied with the settlement and appreciate the support they have received through this difficult process,” said Jeff Kreutz and Megan Chang-Ngaruiya, the attorneys on the case for Tamaki Law.
The confidential settlement covered the three men in the first civil trial that began earlier this week with jury selection in Benton County Superior Court.
The men now range in age from mid- to late-20s to about 48.
“We are glad that we are able to resolve these claims so we can avoid potentially painful litigation for the victims, and for our current and former staff members who would be required to testify,” Superintendent Dave Bond said in a prepared release.
The statement said there “will be no further statement issued by the district regarding the settlement.”
William Pickerel, now 81, pleaded guilty in King County in 2008 to molestation and sexual misconduct with a minor for molesting five Tri-City boys. He is out of prison after serving 51/2 years of a 10-year sentence.
In the civil case, a jury had not yet been picked in the trial that was expected to last three weeks. Jurors were sent home Thursday morning shortly after arriving.
The Herald previously reported that the Kennewick School District could be on the hook for $30 million in damages, or a little less than one fifth of its annual general fund, if it was found at fault.
An insurance policy meant to protect the district in such cases ended in 2014 because the insurer was dissolved, according to court documents.
The first of Pickerel's alleged victims didn’t file claims with the district until months after the insurance coverage was cut off.
“To date, all efforts to determine if coverage can be obtained have been unsuccessful resulting in approximately $30 million in claims that are not subject to indemnity under an insurance policy, " Michael McFarland, the district's attorney, said in court documents.
