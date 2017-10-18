After her sudden death, Kennewick woman’s friends pick up search for her missing dog

Friends of a Kennewick woman who died unexpectedly over the weekend are continuing the search for her missing dog as a way to help her grieving family.
Cindy Doyle, 50, died suddenly of a health issue on Oct. 15, a few days after her beloved terrier mix, Trina Belle, became lost.
The pooch was at Cooper Wine Co. in Benton City with Doyle’s husband, Tim, when she was spooked and darted away.
“I just loved Cindy,” said Susi Czarnek, a family friend who’s coordinating the search. “The thought of her (dog) being out there, either with people she doesn’t know or hunkered down somewhere, breaks my heart. The family really needs to have that fur baby home.”
Cindy Doyle, mother of two boys, was a manager at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland and a well-known member of the community.
She and her husband were active in many groups and causes, including the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. In 2013, Tim Doyle was named Kennewick Man of the Year for his volunteer work.
After Trina Belle went missing on Oct. 11, the Doyles spent hours searching for the pup, they talked with neighbors near the winery and posted on social media.
“There were initial reports of sightings along the highway at mile post 101, heading toward Richland. Animal Control tried to catch a dog they believe to have been her, but said after chasing the dog for a couple of hours, she ran toward the gravel pit on Kennedy Road and disappeared,” family friend Carla Harkness wrote in a news release.
Then, with Doyle’s sudden death, the search was suspended.
Czarnek said picking the search back up again is a way to help the Doyles during this difficult time.
Cindy was a warm and loving person and her death is “a devastating loss,” Czarnek said. “It would mean a lot to the family to have (Trina Belle) back.”
A reward is being offered. Trina Belle has a microchip and was wearing a pink camouflage collar with tags.
To report a sighting or to help in the search, call or text Czarnek at 830-377-5993 or email jsczarnek@gmail.com.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529
