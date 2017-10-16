Death Notices

Cindy W. Doyle

October 16, 2017 4:20 PM

Cindy Wright Doyle, 50, of Kennewick, died Oct. 15 in Portland.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was a manager at Battelle.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

