Here’s where you can celebrate the 2017 Fourth of July

Loads of Fourth of July fun is planned around the Mid-Columbia on Tuesday, from parades to live music to fireworks lighting the sky.
Pasco and Kennewick have daylong celebrations planned.
If you want to get a jump on your holiday celebrations, here’s what is going on right now.
Here’s a look at some of the Fourth of July local happenings:
Pasco
In Pasco, activities kick off with a Kiwanis pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Memorial Park, 1520 W. Shoshone St.
A Camp Patriot Fun Run is at 8 a.m. at Gesa Stadium, 6200 Burden Blvd. Online registration is closed, but participants can sign up at the event. Cost is $35 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and younger.
HAPO Community Credit Union’s Grand Old Fourth Parade through downtown takes off at 10 a.m., with a pre-parade kids street dance at 9:15 a.m. at 14th Avenue, south of Shoshone Street.
A cardboard regatta is at noon at Memorial Pool. Cost is $7. Participants make their own boats out of cardboard, recyclables and duct tape.
Several activities are planned at the Pasco Sporting Complex, 6520 Homerun Road. They include softball and soccer tournaments and a Camp Patriot Show & Shine car show from noon to 6 p.m.
Inflatables will be set up during that same time, and food trucks will be on hand at noon.
The Grand Old Fourth fireworks show starts at 10 p.m. at Gesa Stadium.
Kennewick
The 2017 River of Fire Festival runs throughout the day at Columbia Park in Kennewick.
Donation gates open early. Activities start at noon, with food and craft vendors and plenty of summer fun.
Historic characters will be on hand, interacting with festival-goers and posing for selfies.
Red Dot Paintball will have laser tag and bounce houses will be set up.
At 1 p.m., Deidra Murphy of Kennewick, the newly crowned Mrs. Washington, will arrive for an hour-long meet-and-greet.
Western Display is coordinating the fireworks show at 10 p.m. A simulcast is planned in the park and on radio stations.
Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce coordinates the event. HAPO is the main sponsor. AgriNorthwest also helped sponsor this year.
Cost is $8 a carload.
Benton City
Benton City’s Fourth of July celebration includes a flag raising at 9 a.m. at Benton City Community Center behind the US Bank on Ninth Street. Breakfast starts at 7 a.m.
A kids parade starts at 11 a.m. at Benton City First United Methodist Church, 906 Ninth St.
Starting at 4 p.m., the Lions Club is pulled pork and corn on the cob. The club’s annual fireworks show is at dusk.
The Lions Club is at 1100 Ellen St.
Prosser
A car show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Prosser City Park, with a Little Miss Prosser pageant at 11:30 a.m. followed by a concert and games.
The Kids Parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Benton County Courthouse, 620 Market St., and continues to city park.
Prosser Rotary puts on its annual fireworks show at 10 p.m. at Art Fiker Memorial Stadium, 1433 Paterson Road.
Reporter Wendy Culverwell contributed to this story.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
