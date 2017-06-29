Tri-City things to do for June 30-July 9

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Jun 30
Comedy
Susan Jones and the Carvey Bros., 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Secrets of the Sun, 7 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Columbians Drum & Bugle Corps, Pasco’s Sounds of Summer, 7-9 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave. Pasco. Free.
Misc.
Walla Walla VA LGBT Pride “Open Mic” Event, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, 77 Wainwright Dr., Walla Walla. Free. Call 509-525-5200.
Nightlife
Denin Koch Jazz Guitar, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Illest Uminati - Ill Mortal Tour, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Evan Egerer, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Call 509-628-0020.
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.
DJ Ricochet, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Bri Cauz Music, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Wicked Jams, hosted by Pamela Thomas-Martin, 6-10 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. All Ages. Acoustic based open mic. Full PA, lights and sound tech to bring out your inner rockstar. Call 509-205-0330.
Aaron Ball Band, 6-9 p.m., Hamley Steakhouse, Eight S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Free. Call 541-278-1100.
Talks & Readings
Tom Skerritt and the Red Badge Project, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. $25 Reserved Seating. For more information, go to theredbadgeproject.org. Call 509-529-6500.
sat | Jul 1
Comedy
Susan Jones and the Carvey Bros., 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanged Reef, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Pamela Thomas-Martin, 7-10 p.m., Gordon Estate Wine Bar, 5236 Outlet Dr., Pasco. Acoustic Americana with a soulful, bluesy edge. Call 509-412-1225.
Scratchdog String Band /w The Naughty Sweethearts, Bluegrass from Portland, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328..
Lindstom & The Limit, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Live music on the gorgeous patio. Call 509-628-0020.
Kenny Day, R&B/Soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
DJ SWORTH, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Frazer Wambeke, 7-10 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Sports
Spirit of America Fun Run, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Zintel Canyon, 2401 S. Ely St., Kennewick. $25. Race begins at 7th and Vancouver. Call 509-947-0930.
sun | Jul 2
Art
Brush on with Bev, 1-4 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. $40/person 21 and older; $30/person if club member or under 21. Registration is required. Call 509-786-2097.
mon | Jul 3
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase, hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Jul 4
Misc.
Grand Old 4th Celebration, 7 a.m-11 p.m., Pasco. See www.pasco-wa.gov for full schedule.
River of Fire, 7 a.m.-11 p.m., Columbia Park, Kennewick. Food and novelty vendors, activities, and the largest firework display in Eastern Washington
Music
Sounds of Summer ‘Celebrations’, 7 p.m., HAPO Community Stage at John Dam Plaza, 898 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-542-5531.
wed | Jul 5
Music
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Nic Allen, 5-8 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Stompin’ Ground, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-586-0541.
thu | Jul 6
Art
Whitney McMillin Art Show Reception, 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m., You & I Framing and Gallery, 214 W 1st Ave., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-967-6696.
Comedy
Spencer James, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Nic Allen, 5-8 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Stompin’ Ground, Live @ 5 Summer Concert Series, 5-9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Live entertainment, business vendors, food vendors and a beer and wine garden for those 21 and over.
Nightlife
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Ladies free; guys $5 after 11 pm. Call 509-943-1173.
fri | Jul 7
Comedy
Spencer James, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
‘Ice Age Collision Course’, 9 p.m., Richland’s Family Movie Night, John Dam Plaza, Richland. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars. The show starts when the sun goes down.
‘Kedi’, a documentary film, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. General admission tickets are available online, by calling the box office at 509-529-6500, or at the door. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Blue Mountain Humane Society.
Planetarium shows, Secrets Lives of Starts, 7 p.m., and Oasis In Space, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Live music by Kira Palm Trio and free kid’s activity.
Music
Hermanos Maria, Pasco’s Sounds of Summer, 7-9 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. 4th Ave. Pasco. Free.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), Ambient, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Dandu, Jazz Fusion from Denver, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328..
TC Latin Fusion Band, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.
DJ Ricochet, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Wicked Jams, hosted by Pamela Thomas-Martin, 6-10 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. All Ages. Acoustic based open mic. Full PA, lights and sound tech to bring out your inner rockstar. Call 509-205-0330.
Jamie Nasario, 7-10 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
sat | Jul 8
Comedy
Spencer James, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 2 p.m., and Dynamic Earth, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Athena Caledonian Games, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Athena Caledonian Games, Park Lane, Athena. Free. Annual Scottish heritage festival featuring Scottish music, sport and family fun. Call 541-566-3880.
Music
In This Together Music Festival, 1-10 p.m., Prosser Wine and Food Park, 2840 Lee Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $25-40. Top regional and national musical talent. Local wineries, breweries, and food vendors, kid-friendly amusements.
Nightlife
Wabi Sabi, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Antonette Goroch, Singer/Songwriter from CA, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Don’t Panic Burlesque w/Professor Gall and Mid Waltz, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
DJ SWORTH, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Eddie Manzanares, 7-10 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Sports
See3Slam 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., John Dam Plaza, Richland. Call 509-551-0969.
sun | Jul 9
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing at the Pasco Eagles, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Misc.
Athena Caledonian Games, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Athena Caledonian Games, Park Lane, Athena. Free. Annual Scottish heritage festival featuring Scottish music, sport and family fun. Call 541-566-3880.
Sports
See3Slam 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., John Dam Plaza, Richland. Call 509-551-0969.
Send us your events
You can self-post your entertainment listings on our online calendar at calendar.tricityherald.com.
Or send them to sschilling@tricityherald.com, fax to 582-1510 or snailmail to 333 W. Canal Dr., Kennewick, WA 99336.
Deadline is 10 days before publication date.
