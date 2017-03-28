Eat All About It: Good news: Hill’s to reopen in Kennewick. Bad news: Not for a while.

It’s been six months since a fire tore through the kitchen of Hill’s Restaurant in Kennewick.
Since then, owner Nancy Galstad has navigated her way through insurance procedures and taken time to organize her closets. And this week, she met with contractors and designers about getting the veteran diner back in business.
Galstad had hoped to reopen by June. She’s not going to make it, but she is committed to re-opening Hill’s just the way it was — homey, serving up a side of comfort food.
When it opens, the new Hill’s will retain the old Hill’s look and feel, but will comply with modern codes. The original was built in the ’50s. The new version will have ADA-complaint bathrooms and other “modern” touches.
Holy Mac & Deli calls it quits
Doug and Carrie Lundgren have closed Holy Mac & Deli, and will convert the space at 3801 S. Zintel Way in Kennewick into a professional space for Carrie Lundgren’s long-time real estate business, River Realty.
Holy Mac & Deli opened two years ago after the owners, who live in nearby Canyon Lakes, watched development unfold at Southridge and decided to invest $2.3 million in the Zintel Canyon business development.
The couple closed the 2,200-square-foot restaurant March 22, citing Washington’s rising minimum wage and an increase in overall expenses.
“We gave the business over two years. We spent thousands of dollars on newspaper and TV ads. We were highly active in social media. Our reviews are awesome and we thank everyone that took the time to place those reviews,” the couple said in a Facebook posting announcing their decision.
Dan Lundgren, who launched Crazy Mary’s gas station and restaurant in Wallula, intended to continue developing and running the restaurant. Now, he plans to join River Realty as it expands to serve agriculture. His family has interests in cattle as well as orchards.
Carrie Lundgren, who has operated River Realty for 17 years, will renovate the Holy Mac space and move her growing real estate business. The company has a staff of six, but expects to double as it executes a new business plan.
She and her husband enjoyed their experience with the deli, but felt it wasn’t a good fit after two years of struggling.
“We’re those fortunate people who have something else to turn to,” she said.
Have dining news to share? Ping me! Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments