Fire closes Hill’s Restaurant in Kennewick

Hill’s Restaurant is closed after a fire damaged the well-known Kennewick restaurant on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to 24 Vista Way around midnight after reports of people seeing flames and smoke in the dining area.
The cause has not been determined, but fire crews saw most of the fire around a deep fryer in the kitchen, said Kennewick Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Crowley.
Benton Fire District 1 and the Richland Fire Department helped put out the flames.
No one was inside at the time or hurt.
Nancy Galstad, owner of Hill’s Restaurant and Lounge said they don’t know when the restaurant will reopen .
Galstad bought the restaurant from Tom and Ronna Hill about two decades ago. The Hills first opened the restaurant at the Columbia Center in 1962. It moved to its current location, formerly Max’s Broiler, in the early 1990s.
