State of emergency declared for Benton, Franklin counties

A state of emergency has been declared for the Mid-Columbia as local governments work to repair damaged and blocked roadways.
The state of emergency, declared by Gov. Jay Inslee, covers 28 counties, including Benton, Franklin, Grant, Adams, Columbia and Walla Walla.
An estimated $10 million in damage was caused by recent flooding, according to state officials.
Washington state’s secretary of transportation will use emergency procurement procedures to alleviate possible public safety issues, according to the emergency proclamation.
All state agencies have been told to do everything reasonably possible to help local counties.
