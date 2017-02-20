Franklin County declares emergency as road damage hits $2M

The Franklin County Commission declared a state of emergency Monday morning as rapidly melting snow and ice wreaked havoc on dozens of rural county roads in the worst flooding conditions in memory.
The commission voted unanimously to declare an emergency. The declaration allows its public works department to skirt its normal bidding requirements so it can quickly buy sand, gravel and other materials needed to shore up roads to protect life and public safety.
Preliminary estimates peg the damage at more than $2 million, a figure that will keep climbing as wet weather and drivers contribute to further deterioration of water-weakened pavement.
Officials say the flooding is equivalent to a 100-year flood.
Franklin is not the only county struggling with rural flooding. Benton, Grant and other neighbors are in similar straits and Eastern Washington leaders are expected to ask Gov. Jay Inslee to declare a regional emergency, which could free up repair money.
Franklin County closed nearly three dozen stretches of road for reasons ranging from water over the roadway to complete washouts. It will update its closure list Monday afternoon.
You really are taking your life and putting it on the line.
Commissioner Brad Peck, Franklin County
The county public works department reported it ran out of traffic cones to block some stretches. The county is expected to call in its reserve deputies to police barricades to keep drivers from going around them, a common occurrence over the weekend. The county administrator said at least one vehicle had to be pulled from water.
County commissioners implored drivers not to ignore barricades, saying the weight of vehicles is not helping and that drivers risk their lives on dangerous passages.
“You really are taking your life and putting it on the line,” said Commissioner Brad Peck.
Keith Johnson, the county’s administrator, said the county will rely on reserves, the county road fund and insurance to repair the damage. At the moment though, he said the public works department is essentially trying to control the damage.
County crews were in Connell over the weekend helping with flood-relief efforts that included opening canals to drain the water.
The road closures are coming at an inconvenient time for Franklin County’s agricultural community, which began preparing fields and in some cases planting crops in early February. With fields and some equipment currently under water, farmers are unable to proceed.
Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond spent much of the weekend visiting with agricultural leaders to encourage them to be judicious about putting heavy equipment on water-soaked roads.
But county officials note that it may be an impossible task. Virtually every road in the county’s northern provides a critical link to farms.
